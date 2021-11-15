FBI, Ada Police search for bank robbing suspect

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The FBI and Ada Police Department are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank inside a Walmart Supercenter Monday evening.

The robbery occurred at Citizens Bank of Ada, 1419 N Country Club Rd., at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, approximately 5’10” to 5’11” tall, with a hefty build.

He wore a light-color long-sleeve shirt, a dark baseball cap, thick-rim glasses, a white mask that covered the lower half of his face, dark pants, and light-color shoes.  

The suspect presented a demand note to a teller, who handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was seen leaving in a dark, crew cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 405-290-7770.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.

