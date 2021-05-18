FBI calling upon public to help identify Oklahoma City bank robbery suspect

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The FBI is asking community members for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed an Oklahoma City bank on Monday.

The robbery occurred at approximately 2 p.m. at BancFirst, 809 Cornell Parkway.

The suspect, who is pictured below, is described as a white male, approximately 5’05” tall with a slender frame, as having short brown hair and a brown goatee and as wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Photo goes with story
The FBI is searching for this man who allegedly robbed a BancFirst in Oklahoma City.

He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. A black, newer model Honda Ridgeline pickup is a vehicle of interest.

Photo goes with story
The vehicle of interest.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the FBI at (405) 290-7770. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Photo goes with story
The suspect at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report