FBI calling upon public to help identify Oklahoma City bank robbery suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The FBI is asking community members for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed an Oklahoma City bank on Monday.

The robbery occurred at approximately 2 p.m. at BancFirst, 809 Cornell Parkway.

The suspect, who is pictured below, is described as a white male, approximately 5’05” tall with a slender frame, as having short brown hair and a brown goatee and as wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.

The FBI is searching for this man who allegedly robbed a BancFirst in Oklahoma City.

He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. A black, newer model Honda Ridgeline pickup is a vehicle of interest.

The vehicle of interest.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the FBI at (405) 290-7770. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

The suspect at the scene.