IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been called in to help investigate a homicide in Idabel.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, officers with the Idabel Police Department learned about a reported fight between two teenagers in the 2500 block of S.E. Washington St. in Idabel.

Investigators say one of the teenagers involved in the altercation reportedly grabbed a long gun and fired off shots into the air.

A group of teens then got into a truck to leave, and the teenager with the gun fired into the truck.

In all, three teenagers were hit.

Officials say one person was killed, and another was hit and rushed to a Texas hospital. A third teenager suffered a graze wound.

Authorities say the suspect in the case is in custody.

The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision.

Officials say the OSBI is working with the FBI, Idabel Police Department, and the Choctaw Nation.