FBI agents raid home in north McLoud, search for alleged illegal weapons

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – FBI agents searched a home north of McLoud Thursday afternoon for eight hours and arrested a man allegedly housing illegal weapons.

“We are apparently criminals!” Glenn Johnson said.

Federal agents and members of the McCloud Police Department swarmed Glenn Johnson’s McLoud property.

“They said there are explosives and booby traps,” Johnson said.

FBI, OHP, the bomb squad and McLoud police raided the 10-acre property for almost eight hours.

“They arrested my stepson,” Johnson said.

Christopher Ledbetter was taken away in handcuffs. A search warrant return shows agents found possible grenades, fireworks, dozens of guns and ammunition.

“He wanted to be left alone!” Christopher’s friend Braden Chester said.

Ledbetter says he’s a veteran and part of a militia group called Sons of Liberty.

“I have evidence on them and they’ve been following me ever since,” Ledbetter said in a YouTube video.

Ledbetter has gone public with his ongoing feud with McLoud Police for months on his YouTube channel. Earlier this week, he recorded himself walking into headquarters armed with AR-15s and AK-47s, wanting to file a complaint against an officer.

“Yeah, that is illegal,” Johnson said. “We told him to get the license first.”

Neighbors tell KFOR they are stunned and had no clue this was happening at the end of their street.

“I have noticed a man in military attire that runs up and down the road with a rifle,” neighbor Tiffany Gentry said. “Now, with all this coming together I am like, ‘Whoa.’”

Ledbetter is in custody in Guthrie and is set to see a judge on Friday.