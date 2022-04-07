OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have ever dreamed of a career with the FBI, now is your chance.

FBI Oklahoma City is hosting a virtual Diversity Recruitment event on April 12.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can meet with FBI special agents and professional staff from the Oklahoma City office who will discuss career opportunities and diverse employment with the FBI.

To register and attend, applicants do not need to meet all special agent hiring requirements at the moment.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear about and ask questions related to:

Life as a new agent (including training at the FBI Academy)

Balancing a high-energy job with family

Typical day in the life of an FBI special agent (hint: there isn’t one!)

Working cases that make a difference in your community

Opportunities to travel the world.

Pre-registration is required at: https://apply.fbijobs.gov

You can also access the pre-registration by going to fbijobs.gov, find “search jobs”, and type in DAR Oklahoma City.