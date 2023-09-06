OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may have information regarding an investigation.

According to officials, the man, known as John Doe 47, may have important information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

‘John Doe 47’ is described as a black male, probably between the ages of 18 and 25.

John Doe 47. Image courtesy FBI Oklahoma City.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or submit an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov.