FBI Oklahoma City to host female virtual recruitment event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The FBI of Oklahoma City is set to host a female virtual recruitment event this week.

The FBI Oklahoma City’s applicant recruiter will host a Skype Q&A on July 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for females interested in becoming an FBI special agent.

Participants can learn more about the special agent career path and ask question lives.

Submit your name and email for registration to OklahomaCityApplicants@fbi.gov no later than Tuesday, July 28.

