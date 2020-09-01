FBI: Scammers posing as Oklahoma school administrators

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many school districts are now back in session, officials warn that scammers are now targeting parents.
Agents with the FBI say scammers are posing as school administrators and asking parents to purchase gift cards.
The FBI says the requests have been known to be sent through email, a phone call, or even a text message.
