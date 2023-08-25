OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation needs your help identifying the suspect of a robbery at an Oklahoma City MidFirst Bank.

According to the FBI, the suspect presented a note and weapon to the teller some time Thursday at the MidFirst Bank, located at 651 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the man immediately fled the scene.

Image courtesy Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI officials say they are searching for an adult black male, approximately 6 ft. tall and 300 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 405-290-7770 or at tips.fbi.gov. You may also submit tips to the Warr Acres Police Department at 405-789-3329.