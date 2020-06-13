FBI searching for bank robbery suspect

PADEN, Okla. (KFOR) – The FBI is asking for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The bank robbery occurred at BancFirst, 402 Ninth St., on Friday.

The suspect walked into the bank at 1:59 p.m. and demanded money while aiming a gun.

“The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the location in a newer model white Jeep Cherokee heading westbound,” an FBI news release states.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a thin black male, approximately 5’5″ to 5’8″ tall, as having brown eyes and as having a tattoo on his right inside forearm.

He was described as wearing dark, baggy jeans, a dark hooded jacket, a medical style mask and a dark ball cap with a white Fox Racing logo.

“The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect,” the news release states.

Please contact the FBI at (405) 290-7770 or anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov if you have information about the robbery.

The following is a gallery of surveillance images taken from the robbery:

Provided by FBI

Provided by FBI

Provided by FBI