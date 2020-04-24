FBI searching for Oklahoma man who escaped from custody nearly 3 years ago

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are searching for an Oklahoma man who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail nearly three years ago.

In May of 2017, Aaron Paul Victory pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Two days later, he was charged in Choctaw County with second-degree burglary and auto theft.

In July of 2017, he was transferred to the Choctaw County Jail in order to appear for a hearing before the Choctaw County District Court.

Several days after the hearing, Victory allegedly broke a window in his cell and got to the roof of the jail. Once on the roof, officials say he fashioned electrical cords into a rope and made his way to the ground.

Officials with the FBI say they are still searching for Victory nearly three years after his escape.

At this point, he should be considered armed and dangerous and is an escape risk.

Victory is a white man with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 6’1″ to 6’4″ tall, and weighing around 200 pounds. He is heavily tattooed. He has tattoos on his left and right arms, back, left and right calves, right leg, and left shoulder. He also has scars on his head and right cheek.

Investigators say he is an avid outdoorsman who can survive in rugged terrain.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the local FBI office.