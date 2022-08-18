SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Oklahoma City branch is looking for a woman who demanded money from a Midfirst Bank in Shawnee Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the suspect drove a black Dodge Avenger to the MidFirst Bank located at 2320 N. Harrison St at approximately 2 p.m., entered the lobby and gave a demand note to a teller for an undisclosed amount of money.





Courtesy: FBI OKC

FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.

If you have any information on this incident or the whereabouts of this suspect, call 405-290-7770.