FBI searching for unidentified man who robbed Oklahoma bank while wearing long, red wig

The bank robbery suspect. The first photo is of him during the robbery, the second is of him after the robbery.

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man robbed an Oklahoma bank while wearing a long, red wig, and FBI investigators are asking the public for help identifying him.

The wigged suspect robbed American National Bank, 1901 N. Commerce St., in Ardmore at approximately 3:16 p.m. Friday.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall. He wore a long, red wig, red face mask, dark long-sleeve shirt with a gold reindeer image on its front, dark pants and sunglasses on his forehead during the robbery, according to FBI officials.

The bank robbery suspect in a red wig.

The suspect without the wig.

The suspect handed a note demanding money to a bank teller.

The teller surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, who then fled the bank.

The suspect is believed to have taken off the wig and dark shirt after the robbery. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt and green baseball cap at a Casey’s Convenience Store nearby.

He is believed to be driving a red pickup truck that has a toolbox in its bed. The pickup appears in the below surveillance photo.

The red pickup the bank robbery suspect is believed to be driving.

Anyone who has information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the FBI at (405) 290-7770 or the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 221-2515. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

“Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years,” FBI officials said. “The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.”