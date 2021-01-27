FBI searching for woman who might have information on sexual exploitation investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who may have information regarding an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Officials say they are searching for a woman, known only as Jane Doe 43, as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives.

Operation Rescue Me works to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP works to identify adults who display their faces in association with the exploitation material.

Jane Doe was shown with a child around October of 2019.

She is described as a white female with dark hair and is between 20 and 30-years-old. She is heard speaking English in the video.

If you have any information on the case, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.