FBI seeking suspect in armed robbery of Hammon bank

HAMMON, Okla. (KFOR) – The FBI is seeking information on the suspect of an armed robbery at the Security State Bank in Hammon early Wednesday.

On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., the suspect entered the bank and made a verbal demand for money from employees while brandishing a firearm. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the location heading southbound.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.







The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 25-40 years old, approximately 5’8″ – 5’9″ tall, and as having brown eyes.

Officials say the suspect was wearing a black dress, a black wig, a surgical face mask, dark sun glasses, black shoes with a white logo and carrying a worn American flag themed Jansport backpack.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at (405) 290-7770 or anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.