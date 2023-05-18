OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The FBI Oklahoma City Field Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman found dead in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge on May 17th, 2023.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation – Oklahoma City Field Office, the Comanche County

Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the US Fish and Wildlife

Service say they are collecting available facts and evidence.

According to authorities the woman is believed to be in her mid to late 60’s with dark/gray hair. She is missing her right index finger and half of her right middle finger, and may have been diabetic. She is described as tan-skinned, possibly Native American, approximately 4’11” in height, and weighs approximately 90 lbs.

The FBI has jurisdiction to investigate crimes occurring on tribal lands to include suspicious

deaths. Authorities confirm their wide-ranging impact, investigating crimes in Indian Country is one of the FBI’s highest priorities.

The FBI say it is currently working with law enforcement partners at the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to determine the identity of the decedent.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about a person who matches this basic description and may have gone missing recently, to contact the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at 405-290-7770. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.