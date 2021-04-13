FDA, CDC call for pause in use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to rare side effect

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – As millions of Americans continue to be vaccinated against COVID-19 each week, officials with the Food and Drug Administration say they are concerned about one of the widely used vaccines.

On Tuesday, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement, calling for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson single shot COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution.

So far, officials say more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States.

Health leaders say they are investigating after six people developed a rare and severe type of blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Officials say the CDC will hold a meting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review the cases. The FDA will then review that analysis.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause. This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot,” the FDA posted on Twitter.