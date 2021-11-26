FDA recalls two frozen food products, one over listeria, the other over possible rock, metal content

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two popular frozen food products are being recalled.

TJ Farms Select Frozen Cauliflower and Birds Eye Broccoli Tots are both being recalled.

The frozen cauliflower is being recalled because it could be contaminated with listeria, according to TJ Farms officials.

TJ Farms Select Frozen Cauliflower

TJ Farms voluntarily recalled the frozen cauliflower.

The broccoli tots are being recalled because they may contain pieces of rocks and metal.

Birds Eye Broccoli Tots

Calls from customers alerted Conagra Brands to the issue.

The recalled products are listed on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

If you have either of these products, you are urged to throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund.

