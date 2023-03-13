OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) says if you lost food in the Feb. 26 storms and reside in Roger Mills, Cleveland, Stephens, Pottawatomie or McClain counties, you may qualify for a replacement of SNAP benefits.

OKDHS has received approval from USDA, Food and Nutrition Services to extend the timeframe for reporting of destroyed food due to the Feb. 2023 thunderstorms and tornadoes.

SNAP households in those counties can have benefits replaced, but the loss must be reported by March 30, 2023.

The destroyed food replacement request form is available online.