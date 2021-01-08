Federal authorities seek Oklahomans’ help ID’ing insurrectionists who participated in mob violence at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Justice and FBI are calling upon Oklahoma residents to help identify insurrectionists who gathered as a mob and violently attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the Electoral College vote count.

The mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Complex on Wednesday, damaging property and injuring Capitol police officers as Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress were counting Electoral College votes during the process to confirm the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Trent Shores, U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, issued the following statement:

“The violence committed this week at our Nation’s Capitol Building and surrounding areas was illegal and an affront to an American institution of democracy and rule of law. At this time, the Department of Justice and FBI are requesting the public’s assistance to identify individuals who may have taken part in violent or destructive acts on the U.S. Capitol. If, after investigation, the FBI finds substantial and credible evidence that individuals from the Northern District of Oklahoma planned to commit violent acts against the Capitol and travelled to Washington, DC, with the intent to carry out those acts, or committed unlawful acts of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stands ready to bring charges against those individuals, or to assist the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office in prosecuting acts over which it has primary jurisdiction. If any Oklahoman has information to help identify individuals participating in rioting or violence in or around the U.S. Capitol building, the FBI urges you to submit information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Because the FBI’s investigation into these attacks is ongoing, we cannot comment further. I want to be clear that any criminal investigation will pertain to suspected or alleged criminal conduct. It was not a crime for Oklahomans to travel to Washington, DC, to participate in constitutionally protected activities, such as peaceable assembly or a political rally.” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores

The following gallery features photos of insurrectionists during the mob attack at the U.S. Capitol:

Multiple media outlets have identified Jenny Cudd as one of the rioters involved in the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI

FBI photo of protesters

You can provide information about mob violence at the Capitol to the FBI at https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/aad18481a3e8f02.