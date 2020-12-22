Federal disaster assistance approved for 13 Oklahoma counties after October ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following a devastating ice storm in October, officials say the federal government has approved the state’s request for disaster assistance.

On Monday, Gov. Stitt announced that disaster assistance was approved for 13 counties related to the ice storm that began on Oct. 26.

The declaration delivers public assistance to municipalities, counties, tribes, and rural electric cooperatives for debris removal, infrastructure repairs, and other costs associated with responding to the storm.

“I am grateful to President Trump and his administration for getting this important assistance across the finish line to help Oklahomans,” said Gov. Stitt. “This funding will help us continue to recover from a historic winter storm.”

The counties included in the declaration are:

  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Cleveland
  • Dewey
  • Grady
  • Kingfisher
  • Kiowa
  • Logan
  • Noble
  • Oklahoma
  • Payne
  • Pottawatomie
  • Roger Mills.

The multi-day storm system produced up to two inches of ice in some areas, left hundreds of thousands without power and caused millions of dollars in damages. 

In the 13 counties alone, the storm resulted in an estimated $27 million in debris removal and other damages.

State leaders say they plan to request assistance for Alfalfa, Blaine, Comanche, Custer, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Jackson, Kay, Lincoln, Major, McClain, Pawnee, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita counties.

