Federal disaster assistance approved for 16 Oklahoma counties

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following October’s devastating ice storm, federal officials have approved public assistance for 16 Oklahoma counties.

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that the federal government has approved Oklahoma’s request for public assistance for 16 additional counties to help with expenses related to the winter storm.

The funds can be spent for debris removal, infrastructure repairs, and other costs associated with responding to the storm.

The public assistance was granted for the following counties:

Alfalfa

Blaine

Comanche

Custer

Ellis

Garfield

Grant

Jackson

Kay

Lincoln

Major

McClain

Pawnee

Stephens

Tillman

Washita.

In all, public assistance was approved for 13 counties several weeks ago.

The multi-day storm system produced up to two inches of ice in some areas, left hundreds of thousands without power and caused millions of dollars in damages. In the previously requested counties alone, the storm resulted in an estimated $30 million in debris removal and other damages.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security notes that damage assessments are ongoing in some counties. The state will continue to request additional counties be added to the declaration as needed.