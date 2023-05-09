CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Another county that was impacted by tornadoes last month has been approved for disaster assistance.

On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state’s request for disaster assistance for Cleveland County.

Individuals and business owners in Cleveland County who were impacted by the April 19 tornadoes and severe storms may now qualify for disaster aid.

The assistance can be used to pay for housing repairs, temporary housing, business repairs, or replace damaged property.

To apply for disaster assistance, individuals in Cleveland, McClain, and Pottawatomie counties may call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go online at www.disasterassistance.gov.