OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents in seven Oklahoma counties who were impacted by severe storms may be eligible for disaster assistance.

On Thursday, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding.

Individuals and business owners in Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, and Tulsa counties who were impacted by the storms may be eligible for disaster aid.

In all, officials say 594 homes were damaged during the storms, including 259 with major damage and 20 destroyed.

At least 26 people were injured as a result of the storms and flooding.

The assistance may include help with housing repairs or temporary housing, U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans to repair or replace damaged property, and grants.

To apply for disaster assistance, individuals and business owners may call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go online at www.disasterassistance.gov.