OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Federal Railroad Administration has awarded a grant to Oklahoma totaling $120,000 dollars to improve railroad safety.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, the goal is improving safety in Oklahoma. The funds could allow Oklahoma City police to work overtime so officers can identify which areas are at higher risk of danger and monitor pedestrian behavior in those areas.

Oklahoma ranked 18th for states with the most common rail accidents in the past year. The rankings were released in March by Operation Lifesaver and were based on data from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The Oklahoma City Council passed the resolution today.