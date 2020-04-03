Federal funds totaling $26M to go towards public transportation systems in Oklahoma City in response to COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced on Thursday a total of $25 billion in federal funding allocations to help the nation’s public transportation systems respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the $25 billion, $26 million will help public transportation systems in Oklahoma City respond to the crisis.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The funding is provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.

Officials with FTA say public transportation systems provide critical transportation to first responders, health care workers, and people who need access to health care.

The funds will be available to support capital, operating and other expenses including fair box recovery, overtime for employees, and expenses like extra hand sanitizer for workers and the traveling public. Also, if a transit operator is put on administrative leave due to reductions in service or has to self-quarantine, funding will be available to cover the worker’s salary.