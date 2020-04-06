Live Now
Federal government approves Major Disaster Declaration for all 77 Oklahoma counties

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say the federal government has approved Oklahoma’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration in all 77 counties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration authorizes FEMA’s Public Assistance program to provide federal funding for emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance for state and local governments as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 emergency.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has also asked for assistance to include crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance, and disaster legal services. That request is still under review by the White House.

