Warning: This story contains information that is of a sexually explicit nature.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A federal prison inmate was sentenced to additional years in prison for exposing himself to prison staff while in Oklahoma City.

Donte Earl Griffin, 36, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 more months and a day in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Troester, Western District of Oklahoma.

Griffin was an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City when he exposed his genitalia and masturbated in front of two female FTC employees, according to Troester.

The new sentence will run consecutive to Griffin’s current sentence. He was convicted in the Eastern District of Kentucky in June 2015 to serve 10 years in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Griffin was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release after he’s release from prison.