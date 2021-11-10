Federal investigation finds Oklahoma oilfield company failed to pay overtime

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A federal investigation has revealed that an Oklahoma oilfield construction company failed to pay overtime wages to electricians.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recovered $27,027 in overtime back wages owed to nine electricians for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Investigators found that ME3 Oilfield Services LLC failed to pay the employees the overtime they earned when they worked over 40 hours in a week.

“Workers have the right to be paid all of the wages they’ve earned,” said Wage and Hour District Director Michael Speer in Oklahoma City. “When employers violate this right, they hinder the worker’s ability to provide for themselves and their families. To avoid similar violations, we encourage all employers with questions to use our online compliance assistance tools or to contact their local Wage and Hour Division office directly.”