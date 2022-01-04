Federal investigators recover $27,000 in back wages from 3 nursing homes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Federal investigators say three Oklahoma nursing homes denied 129 workers of their hard-earned wages.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined that Heritage Village Retirement Center in Holdenville, Henryetta Community Skilled Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Henryetta and Colonial Park Manor in Okemah failed to count on-site and off-site meetings, on-boarding activities, and web-based training as hours worked.

When those hours resulted in a workweek that exceeded 40 hours, those employers should have paid the overtime rate.

In all, the division recovered more than $27,000 in back wages for the affected workers.

Officials say the nursing homes’ operator cooperated with investigators and changed policies to require all training to be completed during work hours to avoid future violations and ensure they pay workers for all hours worked.

“Nursing home workers use their vital skills to care for people in need. At the height of the pandemic, they were the sole source of companionship and care when facilities closed their doors to visitors,” said Wage and Hour District Director Michael Speer in Oklahoma City. “Ensuring these workers receive all of their wages is an agency priority, and we welcome the changes made by the employer to ensure workers are paid for all the hours they work, including time spent in training and meetings.”