Federal judge denies Oklahoma’s attempt to stop the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Oklahoma National Guard members

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A federal judge denied a motion by the State of Oklahoma to stop a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the Oklahoma National Guard.

Gov. Kevin Stitt maintains the guard is under his control and thinks the federal vaccine mandate for military members doesn’t apply to those in the guard.

The Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General asked a federal court to grant a Temporary Restraining Order and/or preliminary injunction followed by a permanent injunction, preventing the enforcement of the vaccine mandate.

Additionally, the lawsuit asks the court to block the Biden Administration from withholding federal funding from the Oklahoma National Guard or its Guard members, and declare the mandate unconstitutional.

“Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate ensures that many Oklahoma National Guard members will simply quit instead of getting a vaccine, a situation that will irreparably harm Oklahomans’ safety and security,” said Attorney General John O’Connor.

The judge denied the motion and took aim at Stitt who asserted the mandate violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans, bringing up the fact that there are 9 other FDA approved vaccines that Oklahoma Guard members are required to take.

The judge goes on to say there could be consequences for National Guard members who don’t comply with the mandate, including loss of pay and involuntary separation from the Guard.

The judge also writes the members did not have the benefit of a well-informed leadership at the highest level of the Oklahoma Guard.

A spokeswoman for the Oklahoma National Guard would not comment on the judge’s decision, instead referred KFOR to Stitt’s office.

Carly Atchison, Stitt’s Communications Director, said the following: “We are reviewing the judge’s order and will offer comment after we’ve reviewed.”

Stitt announced in November that he appointed Army Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino to serve as the state’s Adjutant General and National Guard commander. However, he still has to be confirmed by the State Senate. Mancino told Guardsmen last month they would not have to comply with the mandate.