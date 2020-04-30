Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against City of Guthrie over ‘shelter-in-place’ order

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that was filed against the City of Guthrie over its ‘shelter-in-place’ order.

“It just got to the point where people were fed up with what was going on,” said Oklahoma City Attorney Frank Urbanic.

Last week, a group of Guthrie residents slapped the city with a federal lawsuit, saying the city’s ‘Shelter in Place’ order infringes on their constitutional rights.

“Multiple violations of the Constitution. Multiple violations of Oklahoma law,” Urbanic said. “Why can’t somebody go and stand six feet away from somebody at a grocery store, but they can’t stand six feet away from somebody in a church?”

The lawsuit was filed against the City of Guthrie, members of the Guthrie City Council, the mayor, chief of police, and city attorneys.

“Public safety is paramount, but that doesn’t give local governments the blank check to write any laws that they want.” Urbanic said.

This week, a federal judge dismissed that lawsuit.