Federal Judge halts President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on healthcare workers in Oklahoma, other states

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on healthcare workers in Oklahoma and 11 other states is on hold after a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the mandate on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty blocked the mandate after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and attorneys general from 11 other states, including Oklahoma, filed a request for preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for Western District of Louisiana on Nov. 15.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor both issued statements after Doughty halted the mandate. Those statements are as follows:

“I am pleased that federal courts have blocked yet another one of President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates. I stand with Attorney General John O’Connor and the Legislature as we fight back to defend our individual liberties and want Oklahomans to know we will continue standing up to the Biden Administration’s excessive federal overreach.” GOV. KEVIN STITT

“This is a major win for the medical freedom of Oklahoma’s healthcare heroes who have fearlessly braved the pandemic to keep the rest of us healthy.” ATTORNEY GENERAL JOHN O’CONNOR

Attorneys general from the following states, in addition to Oklahoma and Louisiana, are plaintiffs in the lawsuit: Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

Doughty is an appointee of President Donald Trump. Appeals to his decision would go to the 5th Circuit, according to the Associated Press.

Another coalition of states also succeeded in temporarily blocking Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

St. Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp issued a preliminary injunction on Monday against the mandate. The plaintiffs in that case include attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to the AP.