Federal judge says Oklahoma death penalty suit can proceed

Lethal injection for executions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma City says a lawsuit by death row inmates challenging the state’s lethal injection protocols can proceed to trial.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot issued an order Wednesday.

He agreed to consider at trial whether the state’s current three-drug protocol risks subjecting the inmate to unconstitutional pain and suffering.

Friot’s ruling applies to 26 of the 32 Oklahoma death row inmate plaintiffs who offered an alternative method of execution.

Six of the inmates who did not select an alternative method were dropped from the case.

A spokesman for the state attorney general’s office says its attorneys are reviewing the judge’s order.

