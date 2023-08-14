OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A federal jury ruled in favor of Oklahoma County in a civil case claiming negligence by jail staff in the 2019 death of a 56-year-old detainee.

Officials say Daryl Clinton was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on August 5, 2019, after backing his car into a light pole.

He was initially taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out before being booked into jail on a complaint of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

While in custody, Clinton was placed under medical evaluation.

Around 4 a.m. on August 10, Clinton was found unresponsive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died that evening.

County officials say Clinton died of a heart attack and the medical examiner identified 13 medical conditions in their report. Clinton’s manner of death was listed as an accident.