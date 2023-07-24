OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma is stepping up the enforcement of federal gun laws in an effort to curb violent crime.

“Gun violence is way too prevalent and by us pursuing these two initiatives in conjunction with pursuing all violent crime that we are saving lives in our community,” said Robert Troester. The U.S. attorney for the western district of Oklahoma.

Federal initiatives to limit violent crime in Oklahoma. Image courtesy U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Troester is talking about “Project Safe Neighborhoods.” It’s a nationwide umbrella initiative to identify violent crimes and find solutions for them.

“We know that we have to do our part in prosecuting these violent offenders,” he said.

His office works with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms as well as local law enforcement and state prosecutors to help what he called a critical problem in Oklahoma and that’s domestic violence. Born out of that is “Operation 922.” The initiative focuses on convicting repeat domestic violence offenders who are also found to have violated federal firearms laws.

“My team meet regularly with the law enforcement members to target those worst of the worst offenders where the firearms have now become part of the equation,” Troester said.

Since March 2018, 278 offenders have been convicted or pleaded guilty and 212 of them were sentenced to an average of 72 months in federal prison. At the same time over 400 guns and 8,500 rounds of ammo were seized.

“You cannot have safe neighborhoods without first having safe homes,” Troester said.

Another initiative is “Operation Shots Fired.” This one is used with ballistics information to identify and convict criminals firing guns illegally.

“We’re finding a higher percentage were gang related,” Troester said.

It all requires a lot of training to. That’s something Deputy Chief of Violent Crimes Jacquelyn Hutzell said is important to ensure they’re making the right moves.

“What I look for is cases that matter, that we’re not just looking for the easy cases, but the ones that are actually worth pursuing,” Hutzell said. “We want to make sure we’re targeting the right people and making our community safer.”

Below is a statement from the Oklahoma Chapter of Moms Demand Action:

“I applaud the efforts of US Attorney Robert Troester partnering with local law enforcement and the ATF to increase enforcement of gun laws, especially if they target specific offenders like abusive domestic partners and straw purchasers. However, I wish our lawmakers would also provide better tools to prevent such gun violence. If it’s just a lopsided focus on increased penalties, I don’t think the data support deterrents like increased sentences having as big of an impact as preventative measures. Often, a mom and her kids are dead by the time increased penalties apply (or the perpetrator has also killed themselves), so we also need to implement the many preventative measures we know will save lives. This same approach has been successful in reducing other situations like automobile fatalities and child abuse. The public has been clamoring for background checks on all gun sales for decades, but our lawmakers continuously choose to prioritize firearm industry profits over public safety. Women are 5X more likely to be killed if their abusive partner has access to a gun. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that we need to prohibit people with dangerous histories (yes, also boyfriends) from purchasing and possessing guns, including requiring them to turn in the guns they already have. Oklahoma now leads the country in its rate of domestic violence, which can impact all relationships, but has a disproportionate impact on women – particularly those from Black, Native, and Latina communities. In addition, domestic gun violence has ripple effects for children, family members, coworkers, and law enforcement officers. This year the Stillwater Police Department asked Representative Trish Ranson to file an extreme risk protection order bill because domestic violence calls are one of the most dangerous for families and police. Nearly 1 million women alive today have been shot or shot at by intimate partners. Four times as many have been threatened with a gun by intimate partners. Why are our lawmakers listening to the gun lobby and protecting firearms access for abusive partners over the lives of their partners and families? That’s insane!” Beth Furnish, Legislative Lead of Oklahoma Chapter of Moms Demand Action