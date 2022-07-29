OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Feed the Children is reopening its OKC-based teacher store.

Feed the Children has been providing resources to Oklahoma students for 10 years and to celebrate, it is reopening its teacher store Tuesday, August 2, for Oklahoma teachers to shop for free classroom supplies.

“We are so proud to be able to celebrate the tenth year of serving thousands of hard-working Oklahoma teachers and students through our Teacher Store,” said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children.

Teachers from Title I schools are eligible to shop for free at the Teacher store to restock their classroom.

Please visit Oklahoma Teacher Store or their Facebook page for more information.