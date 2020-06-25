Feed the turtles at popular Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center exhibit

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular interactive exhibit where kids and visitors of all ages can feed the turtles has returned to Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center.

During Turtle Town, you can feed the turtles sweet potato treats.

The exhibit was fire damaged from a faulty heat lamp just before hibernation time last year. The turtles were OK but the exhibit had to be completely refurbished.

“We are very grateful to the Sadler family, who have been wonderful sponsors of the exhibit and supporters of the Aquarium,” said Doug Kemper, Executive Director. “We have received a lot of questions about when we’ll be reopening Turtle Town, so it’s definitely been missed. We also have to give thanks to the Lemonade Crew, a group of youngsters who raised $200 with their lemonade stand on Fort Sill specifically for reopening the exhibit.”

Turtle Town has other inhabitants and visitors can catch a glimpse of Sampson, the nearly 100 pound alligator snapping turtle with a head almost the size of a soccer ball as well as other snapping turtles and Missy the alligator. Also watch for Critter Chats with Frankie, the African Sulcata tortoise.

While Turtle Town is now open for all to enjoy, the formal reopening ceremony will be Saturday, June 27 at 4:00 P.M.

The Lemonade Crew, a group of young kids who operate a lemonade stand, will be on-site Saturday selling lemonade to raise funds for their next charitable donation.

“We are so proud of these kids and want to do what we can to help them and encourage their giving spirit,” said Rainette Rowland, Deputy Director.

The Aquarium is open Monday – Sunday, 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

