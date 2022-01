OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Talk about the Oklahoma Standard! A woman driving near I-40 and MacArthur caught an act of kindness on camera.

Andrea Ward captured the moment a man got out of his vehicle, took off his shoes and gave them to a homeless man standing in the median.





Man giving his shoes to a homeless man at the corner of I-40 and MacArthur in Oklahoma City. (Photos: Andrea Ward)

Ward wrote in part on her Facebook profile, “may God bless you today and always!! Made my day to be front row to something very cool.”

Neither man’s identity is known.