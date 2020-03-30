Live Now
Feeling down? Oklahoma City Philharmonic creates beautiful music video during self-quarantine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many Americans are following stay-at-home guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, you might find yourself turning to artists for entertainment.

The artists, like many of us, are not allowed to go to work during the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped them from making art.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic recently shared a video created by some of their local musicians to brighten your day.

“Shelter In Place doesn’t keep our musicians from creating music. They’ve created this moment to inspire us all! Your friends at the PHIL are thinking of you wherever you are today!” the post on Facebook read.

