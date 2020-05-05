FEMA approves crisis counseling funding for Oklahomans affected by COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say FEMA has approved another portion of Oklahoma’s request for disaster assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Stitt says this approval makes funding available for crisis counseling, which will help support mental health initiatives to help those affected by the virus.

In Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will manage the program through community-based outreach and educational services.

Previously, FEMA approved Stitt’s request for public assistance funding for emergency protective measures, allowing impacted state agencies, municipalities and tribal nations in all 77 Oklahoma counties to be reimbursed by the federal government for 75 percent of the costs associated with their response and emergency protective measures.

Stitt’s request to increase the reimbursement to 100 percent is still pending, along with a request for additional assistance like disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services, and other programs.