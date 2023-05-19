OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with FEMA say it will open Disaster Recovery Centers late due to thunderstorms moving through the state.

The three Disaster Recovery Centers will open at 11 a.m. at the following locations:

12 Corners Baptist Church, 15601 E. Etowah Rd. in Noble. (Closes at 7:30 p.m.)

13 N. Louisa Ave. in Shawnee (Closes at 7 p.m.)

Cole Community Center, 26887 Main St. in Blanchard. (Closes at 7 p.m.)

FEMA says you can continue to apply for disaster assistance regardless of weather. The fastest way to apply for assistance is by going online.