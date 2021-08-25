FEMA still offering COVID-19 funeral assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact communities across the globe, a national agency is helping families who have been affected by the virus.
FEMA announced that funeral assistance is still available to families who have lost someone due to COVID-19.
Those who had COVID-19 related funeral expenses can apply for FEMA Funeral Assistance by calling 844-684-6333. Phone lines are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
There is currently no deadline to apply for aid.
The criteria to qualify for assistance includes:
▪ The person died of COVID-19
▪ The death occurred in the U.S.
▪ The applicant paid for funeral, burial or cremation costs after Jan. 20, 2020
▪ The applicant is a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, lawful permanent resident or qualified refugee. The deceased does not need to meet these qualifications.
When you call for assistance, you will need the following information:
- Social security number
- Date of birth
- Current mailing address and phone number
- The deceased date of birth
- Location of deceased death
- Information about any funeral or burial insurance policies
- Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations or CARES Act grants.