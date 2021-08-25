FEMA still offering COVID-19 funeral assistance

Funeral director Steven Correa wears gloves as he moves the casket of Gilberto Arreguin Camacho, 58, in preparation for burial following his death due to Covid-19 at Continental Funeral Home in East Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact communities across the globe, a national agency is helping families who have been affected by the virus.

FEMA announced that funeral assistance is still available to families who have lost someone due to COVID-19.

Those who had COVID-19 related funeral expenses can apply for FEMA Funeral Assistance by calling 844-684-6333. Phone lines are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

There is currently no deadline to apply for aid.

The criteria to qualify for assistance includes:

▪ The person died of COVID-19

▪ The death occurred in the U.S.

▪ The applicant paid for funeral, burial or cremation costs after Jan. 20, 2020

▪ The applicant is a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, lawful permanent resident or qualified refugee. The deceased does not need to meet these qualifications.

When you call for assistance, you will need the following information:

Social security number

Date of birth

Current mailing address and phone number

The deceased date of birth

Location of deceased death

Information about any funeral or burial insurance policies

Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations or CARES Act grants.