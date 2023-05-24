OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say one woman is dead after she led them on high speed chase in the metro Wednesday afternoon.

“U.S. Marshals were monitoring the movements of a person with two felony warrants. [When] officers attempted to stop her, she sped away, initiating a pursuit,” said Msgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

That chase did not last long before it turned deadly.

News 4’s McIntyre Law Chopper Four flew over the scene where the pursuit came to an end – near 48th Street and Warren Avenue – after the woman turned into a neighborhood and crashed into another vehicle.

Police chase ends in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR.

Knight said after the crash, the woman produced a firearm.

“Ultimately, she was shot by one of the members of the U.S. Marshals Service,” he added.

One bystander said she was alerted to the commotion by the flashing lights and sirens racing by her home, just before the woman was shot dead.

“I feel dreadfully sorry for the family and for the officer that had to take lifesaving action [and] I’m sorry, there was someone killed,” she said.

Another young neighbor said she heard the shots fired.

“I just freaked out. And I just looked up at my dad and he said, ‘Just go hide in your room’,” she said.

“I did that and then everything was fine after that,” she added saying she also witnessed the large number of police cars in the neighborhood after the incident.

Police expect to relase additional information Thursday, including the name of the woman and her felony warrants.