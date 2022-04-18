OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular arts festival that draws thousands of people to downtown Oklahoma City is preparing for its opening.

From April 19 through April 24, visitors can head to Bicentennial Park to celebrate the Festival of the Arts.

During the festival, visitors can see artwork from 144 different artists from across the United States.

If you need a break, you can listen to live music and enjoy some of the delicious treats from food vendors.

Organizers say the festival has a strict no pets policy in place for the safety of vendors, attendees, and your pet.

Parking will be available in the Arts District Garage, located just south of City Hall, as well as the lot located at 444 W. Reno.

If you have to park far, the Oklahoma City Streetcar will be running and will stop at 112 N. Hudson Ave., right next to the festival grounds.

The Festival of the Arts is free and open to the public.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.