Festival of the Arts returning to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A beloved tradition is returning to Oklahoma City this week.

The Festival of the Arts opens to the public on Tuesday, June 22.

This year, guests will have five days to browse through dozens of vendor booths and food trucks.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 through Saturday, June 26, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.

The festival will take place at Bicentennial Park in downtown Oklahoma City, stretching from Lee Ave. east to City Hall, and from Colcord north to Couch Dr.