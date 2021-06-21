Festival of the Arts returning to Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A beloved tradition is returning to Oklahoma City this week.

The Festival of the Arts opens to the public on Tuesday, June 22.

This year, guests will have five days to browse through dozens of vendor booths and food trucks.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 through Saturday, June 26, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.

The festival will take place at Bicentennial Park in downtown Oklahoma City, stretching from Lee Ave. east to City Hall, and from Colcord north to Couch Dr.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report