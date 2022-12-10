News 4’s Taylor Mitchell and Kaylee Olivas also took part in the Holidazzle fun meeting and greeting visitors and families.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a fun and festive day at Holidazzle held at Science Museum of Oklahoma.

Paycom presents Holidazzle as a coat collection drive for Brad Edwards’ Warmth 4 Winter and a fundraiser with The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign volunteers

Jason Bodin of Paycom says Holidazzle is a good time for a good cause, “Yeah really excited for event. It’s our tenth year in a row now to be hosting this event. We partner with KFOR, The Salvation Army, and of course Science Museum Oklahoma. And today we’re encouraging people to bring new or gently used coats down to the Science Museum and in exchange you get free photos with Santa Claus, hot coco, and admission into the Science Museum.”

News 4’s Ashley Moss, Natalie Clydesdale, Taylor Mitchell and Kaylee Olivas also took part in the Holidazzle fun meeting and greeting visitors and families.

News 4’s Natalie Clydesdale & Ashley Moss News 4 Kaylee Olivas Visitors @ Holidazzle 22 Courtesy: KFOR 4 Santa Claus @ Holidazzle 22 Courtesy: KFOR 4 Visitors @ Holidazzle 22 Courtesy: KFOR 4 r Brad Edwards’ Warmth 4 Winter @ Holidazzle 22 Courtesy: KFOR 4

Visitors engaged @ Holidazzle 22 Courtesy: KFOR 4

News 4 is proud to partner with Paycom for Holidazzle and support The Salvation Army at Science Museum Oklahoma.