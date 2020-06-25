Fetch-Fido-A-Flight to save more than 200 animals from overcrowded Oklahoma shelters in largest life-saving effort yet

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 200 abandoned animals in Oklahoma will be getting a second chance at life halfway across the country.
On Saturday, Fetch-Fido-A-Flight will take more than 200 dogs and cats from at-risk, overcrowded shelters in Oklahoma to no-kill shelters in Salem, Oregon, where adoptable pets are needed.
According to the organization, this will be its largest life-saving effort to date.
So far, the organization has flown 25 times and saved over 2,100 pets since its mission began in February of 2016.
The organization says that around 3 million pets are euthanized across the country each year.
