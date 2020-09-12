Fetus found buried in Guthrie neighborhood

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A fetus was found buried near a home in Guthrie, and now the city’s police department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

Guthrie EMS were called to the 1800 block of East Springer on Friday night. They met with a female at the scene who said she was feeling sick.

The female told medics she had a miscarriage, but she was not certain where the fetus was. Guthrie Police Department officers and investigators were quickly called to the scene.

