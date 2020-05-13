Fewer Oklahoma students taking remedial college courses, data shows

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education data shows that fewer Oklahoma students have been taking remedial college courses.

State Regents for Higher Education data shows that 34.6 percent of fall 2018 first-time freshmen enrolled in one or more developmental or remedial courses. That figure is 2.5 points lower than the enrollment rate in 2017 and 7.9 points below its high point in 2011-12, an Oklahoma State Department of Education news release states.

““It is encouraging to learn we are positively impacting Oklahoma’s remediation rate,” said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We must capitalize on every day our students are in school, from pre-kindergarten all the way through their senior year, to build a foundation for success after high school. These results show the difference we can make when we work together to create new solutions and opportunities for kids.”

Remedial courses are classes taken in college that help students develop their skills before taking college-level courses. Students must pay for such classes, but they receive no credit for completing them. It is estimated that Oklahoma families spend approximately $22 million a year on remedial courses, according to the news release.

“Through our ongoing partnership, the State Regents and the State Department of Education continue working collaboratively to strengthen college preparation and best position students for academic success,” said Chancellor Glen D. Johnson. “This latest data is reflective of our joint commitment and our progress.”

Remediation rates have been improving in all individual subject areas since 2015. Those improvements are as follows:

• English – 2.7 percent drop

• Math – 21.43 percent drop

• Reading – 27.47 percent drop

• Science – 71.43 percent drop

“This shows a reverse in an alarming trend requiring remedial classes in college, revealing significant improvement in students’ college and career readiness,” the news release states.

A high school course called College Career Math Ready has been one of OSDE and State Regents’ primary efforts in reducing the remediation rate. The course is described as a fourth-year elective that has been available for three years and is offered at more than 50 schools across the state. The course is helping raise student ACT scores, the news release states.

““Much of the success of this news comes from the hard work of teachers and students. Reducing the number of college students who need developmental courses is an indication that our efforts are working.” Hofmeister said. “We are excited to forge ahead as we continue to align Oklahoma’s academic standards and instruction to yield strong and positive outcomes.”